‘Seinfeld’ Alums To Reunite For Texas Democratic Party Fundraiser

Former Seinfeld stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander and series co-creator Larry David are reuniting virtually for “A Fundraiser About Something” to benefit the Texas Democratic Party.

Moderated by Late Night host Seth Meyers, the trio will share “exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite Seinfeld episodes,” according to the announcement. A donation of any amount is required to view the event. A donation of $5,000 or above will earn viewers access to a VIP reception at 6:30 PM CT and a chance to “hang out” with Seinfeld stars and special guests.

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” say Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David in a joint statement. “Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

Louis-Dreyfus participated in a Veep cast reunion to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party earlier this month. She also hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention.