Sebastian Stan Set To Star With Daisy Edgar-Jones In Legendary’s Social Thriller ‘Fresh’

AP

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has set Sebastian Stan to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Lauryn Kahn-scripted social thriller Fresh. Mimi Cave is directing, and Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are producing. Production is set to begin in January.

The film’s storyline is being kept under wraps.

Stan will next be seen in the Simon Kinberg-directed The 355, and his work includes I, Tonya, Endings Beginnings, Destroyer and his portrayal of The Winter Soldier in the Avengers Marvel Universe.

Stan is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, Relevant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

