Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Starts Political Party To Advance Black Agenda

Controversial rapper and entertainment executive Sean “Diddy” Combs is launching a political organization called Our Black Party.

Combs said its focus is to “help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.” Combs first announced the news on his Revolt TV network on Thursday. He also endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics. We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.

Combs claimed he was launching the party with young Black elected officials and activists, but did not name them.