Sean Connery Dies: Beloved James Bond Actor Was 90

Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He is understood to have died peacefully in the Bahamas after a long illness.

Famous for his dashing good looks, strapping physique and abundance of charisma, Connery was the first actor to portray James Bond in film, starring in seven entries in the franchise from Dr No to Never Say Never Again. He was also an Oscar-winner for his supporting turn in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables, his sole win at the Academy, and he received two BAFTAs including an honorary Fellowship Award. He was also awarded a knighthood in 2000.

Born in Edinburgh in 1930, Connery joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16 before being discharged at 19 on medical grounds. He took on numerous other jobs including being a lifeguard, lorry driver and an artist’s model before his bodybuilding led to place third in a Mr Universe contest in the early 1950s. He was also a keen soccer player and was said to have once been offered a trial at Manchester United by famed manager Matt Busby.

His pathway into acting came via Edinburgh’s King’s Theater, where he helped out backstage before landing a small role in a production of South Pacific, during which time he first encountered Michael Caine; the pair would go on to become close friends. Taking on other small theater roles and extra work, Connery hired agent Richard Hatton in 1957, who helped to steer him into the film and TV world, landing him his first lead role in the BBC’s Requiem For a Heavyweight.

He began to land more film roles, appearing in MGM’s Action of the Tiger and then the melodrama Another Time, Another Place opposite Lana Turner. The latter role saw him lock horns with Turner’s boyfriend at the time, who reportedly stormed onto the set of the film in a jealous rage and pointed a gun at Connery, who promptly disarmed him and diffused the situation.

A further lead role came in the 1959 Disney fantasy film Darby O’Gill and the Little People, which received good reviews though Connery’s write ups largely focused on his physical stature.

James Bond

Connery’s career defining moment came in the early 1960s when he landed the role of James Bond. Author Ian Fleming was said to have doubted the casting of Connery, supposedly calling him an “overgrown stuntman”, but was eventually turned around by his impressive undertaking on the part in Dr No, which he was said to have landed after persuasion from producer Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli’s wife Dana Broccoli. After the Dr No premiere at the London Pavilion in 1962, Fleming was said to be so impressed he wrote Connery’s Scottish heritage into future Bond novels.

The film received a mixed critical response but strong box office performance set the stage for a franchise. Connery would appear in four more Bond entries: initially From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967), before he handed the part over to George Lazenby for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, only to return for two further appearances in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

More to follow…