Screen Ireland Receives 52% Budget Hike For 2021

Screen Ireland, the country’s national body for its film, television and animation industry, has received a 52% increase in its budget for 2021, rising €9M ($10.6M) to a record per annum level of €26.2M ($30.7M).

The boost was provided by Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin. Including administration, the org’s overall budget is now €30M ($35.2M).

The money will be used to further grow Ireland’s screen industries and will also be utilized to address continued pandemic-related challenges. During the lockdown period, the agency injected funding to offset increased production costs for local shoots and also set up its Production Continuity Fund in a bid to get filming back on track.

Recently wrapped in Ireland was indie feature Wolf, starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp, which Focus has taken worldwide rights on, while Robert Eggers is filming The Northman there. On the series side, upcoming projects include Apple’s Foundation, which is shooting at Limerick’s Troy Studios and is the largest production ever to film on location in Ireland, as well as MGM’s Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla, which is filming at Wicklow’s Ashford Studios.