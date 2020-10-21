Click to Skip Ad
Scott Speedman Joins Netflix's 'You' For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Animal Kingdom alum Scott Speedman has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming third season of the Netflix series You, headlined by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Speedman will play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He’s reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.  

The actor is the latest major addition to You for next season, joining recently cast new series regulars Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

Speedman recently wrapped production on Lina Roessler’s directorial debut Best Sellers, starring opposite Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine. The film is based on Anthony Grieco’s original screenplay which won the 2015 Nicholl Fellowship. Earlier this year, Speedman starred opposite Ben Platt and Damian Lewis in the SXSW entry Run This Town, written and directed by Ricky Tollman.

On TV, Speedman last starred opposite Ellen Barkin on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. The actor, known for his role as Ben Covington on Felicity, is repped by CAA and Narrative.

