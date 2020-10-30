Scott Derrickson To Direct ‘Black Phone’ For Blumhouse & Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned first that Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson has boarded Blumhouse and Universal’s Black Phone, which he will direct and adapt with frequent collaborator Robert Cargill (Bermuda, Doctor Strange, Sinister). Black Phone reteams Derrickson with his Sinister franchise studio Blumhouse, an IP that has minted $136M WW.

Black Phone is based on Joe Hill’s novella of The Black Phone. Hill will also serve as EP on the feature.

Mason Thames, whose credits include the AppleTV+ series For All Mankind, will star in Black Phone with Madeleine McGraw (Toy Story 4, Secrets of Sulphur Springs).

Derrickson, Cargill and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the film. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway Productions.

Yesterday in keeping the spirit of Halloween alive during the pandemic, Blumhouse hosted their first inaugural virtual BlumFest presenting sneak peeks of their upcoming releases like Freaky, out on Nov. 13, and next year’s Halloween Kills. Blumhouse currently has Sony’s The Craft: Legacy out on PVOD. In addition, Blumhouse announced that Insidious star Patrick Wilson was making his feature directorial debut on that horror series fifthquel. Also, John Ridley is directing and writing an untitled paranormal feature for Blumhouse.

Derrickson directed and co-wrote the first Sinister with Cargill. The duo co-wrote the sequel, with Derrickson producing. His Marvel directed movie Doctor Strange racked up $678M WW.

Derrickson is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Cargill is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Thames is represented by AKA Talent Agency, MC Talent Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. McGraw is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group, the The Burstein Company and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Hill is represented by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates and The Choate Agency