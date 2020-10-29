‘Schitt’s Creek’ Tops Nielsen Streaming List, ‘Enola’ & ‘Ratched’ Remain In Top 10

Schitt’s Creek has climbed up the Nielsen streaming charts, unseating Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, with 968 million minutes of viewing from September 28 to October 4.

The comedy series from Pop, swept the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards back in September, with all members of the main cast taking home wins in their respective areas. Despite appearing on Netflix back in 2017, the Dan Levy and Eugene Levy-created show continues to see a post-Emmys bump – raking in 75 million more minutes from the previous reported week.

Following Schitt’s Creek are The Office, The Blacklist and Grey’s Anatomy. The latter climbed up the rankings, overtaking Amazon’s The Boys. The superhero drama from Eric Kripke was the only non-Netflix title to crack the top ten, bringing in 655 million viewing minutes.

Also cracking the top 10 were Criminal Minds, NCIS and American Murder: Family Next Door. Netflix’s true crime doc premiered on September 30 and brought in 778 million minutes of viewing.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell, American Murder: Family Next Door tells the story fo the 2018 Watts family murders. On October 20, the documentary became the the streamer’s most watched documentary feature to date. Netflix revealed that the true crime doc is project to be watched by 52 million subscribers in its first 28 days.

The streaming giant’s Enola Holmes comes in at No. 10 with a total of 573 million viewing minutes for the week, a drastic drop from the previously reported 1.165 billion minutes.

Here is the full list, with total viewing minutes and the number of episodes in parentheses:

Schitt’s Creek (80) – 968 million

The Office (192) – 929 million

The Blacklist (152) – 852 million

Grey’s Anatomy (361) – 852 million

Ratched (8) – 791 billion

American Murder: Family Next Door (1) – 778 million

The Boys (15) – 655 million

Criminal Minds (277) – 604 million

NCIS (353) – 584 million

Enola Holmes (1) – 573 billion