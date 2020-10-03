Click to Skip Ad
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sixth & Final Season Bows Early On Netflix

By Bruce Haring, Patrick Hipes

Daniel Levy in 'Schitt's Creek'
Pop TV

Schitt’s Creek‘s sixth and final season has arrived a few days earlier than expected on Netflix, according to a tweet from series co-creator, executive producer and star Dan Levy. Its Netflix bow also included the farewell documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which aired on Pop TV following the series finale.

The show, which pulled off an unprecedented sweep of the comedy categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards, was originally set to release its Emmy-winning sixth season on Netflix Oct. 7. The series launched in US broadcast syndication on September 28.

The CBC-commissioned sitcom, which first premiered on Pop TV in January 2015, wrapped its sixth and final season in April.

Schitt’s Creek became the first series — comedy or drama — to sweep all categories in its field on the main Emmy telecast, led by Outstanding Comedy Series and wins for each of its nominated cast — a feat that had never before been accomplished. Its nine total Emmys this cycle broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

The half-hour scripted series followed the wealthy Rose family who suddenly find themselves dead broke, forced to move move to Schitt’s Creek, a small town Eugene Levy’s patriarch Johnny once bought as a joke. Living in a motel, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family. Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, John Hemphill, Rizwan Manji and Tim Rozon also star.

Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. in association with CBC and Pop TV. Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin are producers. ITV Studios Global Entertainment distributes it internationally.

