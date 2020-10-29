Sawyer Spielberg-Starrer ‘Honeydew’ Lands At Dark Star Pictures In First Tie-Up With Bloody Disgusting

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to Honeydew, the horror pic written and directed by Devereux Milburn and featuring the film-acting debut of Steven Spielberg’s son Sawyer Spielberg. The film, which had been set to world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before the fest was shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, will now aim for a March theatrical release.

It marks the first deal in a new collaboration between the Bloody Disgusting horror brand and Dark Star, which plan a new genre release each quarter.

“Dark Star is an exciting young company and we know they’re the perfect partner for the Bloody Disgusting brand,” said Bloody-Disgusting co-founder Brad Miska. “Together, we’re going to unleash hell on the horror community with an onslaught of fresh genre releases.”

Honeydew, which ended up having its world premiere at the Nightstream Film Festival earlier this month ahead of slots at the Rome International Film Festival, Sitges and FrightFest UK, centers a young couple (Spielberg and Malin Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Barbara Kingsley) and her peculiar son. They soon begin having strange cravings and hallucinations, taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre. Milburn makes his helming debut with the pic.

“Writer-director Devereux Milburn has expertly crafted a macabre vision oozing with style that will have genre fans and cinephiles salivating for what he brings next,” Dark Star Pictures president Michael Repsch said. “There could not be a better film to launch our new partnership with the Bloody Disgusting team, who have been and continue to be a staple of the genre community.”

Repsch negotiated the acquisition deal for Dark Star with Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.