‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

Saturday Night Live closed off its second episode of the season with a short and sweet tribute to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

Right before the show concluded with its curtain call, Saturday Night Live flashed a short snippet of Van Halen shredding his guitar. The clip was of Van Halen performing back with the Robert Cray Band back in February 1987, when Van Halen’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli hosted the sketch series.

Host Bill Burr, whose controversial opening monologue garnered quite a bit of attention on social media, also gave the Van Halen namesake a quick shoutout.

“Rest In peace Eddie Van Halen,” he said standing alongside Maya Rudolph and Jack White during the show’s close.

Van Halen died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.