‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Getting A Scary Halloween Reality Check From Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton

The opener of Saturday Night Live played on Democratic jitters as Jim Carrey returned as Joe Biden to read a “scary” story of possible election outcomes on Tuesday.

“They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon,” Biden says, only to look out the window and see a blue moon. “That’s a little troubling.”

Saturday’s moon was, in fact, blue.

As Biden read an election version of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven, he gets a knock on the door and it’s Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon).

The poem then goes like this:

Biden: I said Raven, stop being such a drag, we got this one in the bag. This is what every pundit says from shore to shore.

Clinton: Not Michael Moore. He said voters are being undercounted in the polls. But even if you do win the election on Tuesday the election could still be stolen from them.

Related Story 'SNL': Weekend Updates Celebrates 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 With Influencer Baby Yoda

Biden: Come on! No one will dare. I will be sworn in fair and square. All the votes will be accounted for.

Clinton: Just like Al Gore.

After Trump’s surprise win in 2016, McKinnon appeared as Clinton in the episode following the election, in which she sang, Hallelujah.

Also appearing was Nate Silver (Mikey Day), the Fivethirtyeight election guru who runs through the long chances of a Trump win — but the very possibility that he can do so. Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett), his hands strangely purple, also arrives to tell Biden, “Don’t tell anyone this, but I’m kind of pulling for you. You’re doing great.”

And Maya Rudolph returned as Kamala Harris, who says, “Our nation will endure. We will fight another day. …Thought it is never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns.”

They end by imploring people to vote. “Gain an hour,” Biden says, “and lose a president.”

The show announced that Dave Chapelle would host next week. He also headlined the post-election episode in 2016.