'Saturday Night Live' Extends Consecutive Run With Original Show Set After Presidential Election

Saturday Night Live has never done five shows in consecutive weeks over its previous 45 seasons and now it is planning a sixth.

The NBC institution has added a sixth original show on November 7, the weekend after the Presidential Election.

It was a little surprising that Lorne Michaels’ show had not officially set a show for four days after Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head on November 3. But then not much about this year, or this season of SNL, is usual as they put together the show during a global pandemic.

It comes as Adele is set to host this Saturday, October 24, with H.E.R. as musical guest. Other hosts this season, its 46th, have included Issa Rae, Bill Burr and Chris Rock.

Ahead of the launch of the season on October 3, Michaels said that he had been trying to figure out how to take a week off but it didn’t work out, largely because they were trying to follow the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. “Everybody has just thrown themselves into it. It’s difficult, but we’ve done difficult a lot of times,” he told the New York Times.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video

