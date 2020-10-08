‘Saturday Night Live’: Host Bill Burr Gets Awkward For New Teaser, Maya Rudolph Gears Up For VP Debate Skit As Kamala Harris

Bill Burr is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut and he’s got the awkward promos to prove it. On Thursday SNL shared clips of a masked Burr standing next to Kenan Thompson advertising his Saturday hosting gig.

“Hi, I’m Bill Burr and I’m hosting SNL this week and right now I’m doing the awkward promo. How does it feel Kenan?” Burr asks the SNL cast member.

“Pretty awkward,” Thompson responds.

In a second cut of his promotional video, Burr asks Thompson whether the SNL team will let the comedian showcase his music skills. Even though the upcoming episode won’t feature original musical guest Morgan Wallen, SNL still says no to Burr.

The sketch show also teased at some political coverage as it’s set to take on Wednesday’s VP debates between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. In another video Rudolph readies up, donning her best Harris-style suit, pearls and a pair of Chucks. Flying solo in the new sneak peek, Rudolph dramatically turns to the camera and blows a kiss.

“Oh this a debate?” she sarcastically asks at the end of the snippet.

The second episode follows the 46th season premiere which saw Jim Carrey make his debut as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Carrey’s Biden went against Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump at the SNL debate moderated by Beck Bennett’s Chris Wallace. The season debut also featured musical guest “Savage” and “WAP” rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch the teasers for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode below.



