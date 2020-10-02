‘SNL’: Bill Burr, Issa Rae To Host October Episodes; Musical Guests Include Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber

NBC’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by comic Bill Burr and actress Issa Rae this month, with country star Morgan Wallen and Justin Bieber set as musical guests.

Burr will guest host the Oct. 10 episode, with Wallen as his musical guest. Rae will host Oct. 17, with Bieber as musical guest.

Both episodes will air live coast-to-coast.

Monday Morning Podcast host Burr will be making his SNL debut, as will Wallen, whose latest single “7 Summers” broke country music streaming records upon release.

Rae, creator, star and executive producer of HBO comedy series Insecure, also will be hosting for the first time. Bieber will make his fourth appearance as SNL musical guest. His latest track, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart and was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.