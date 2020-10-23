‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo: Adele, Kate McKinnon & H.E.R., Masked & Confused

This week’s Saturday Night Live guest host Adele has a bit of masked fun with musical guest H.E.R. and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon in this teaser. Mostly they indulge in a little Who’s On First banter involving H.E.R.’s name.

This will be Adele’s first time as guest host, though the English hit-making singer appeared as musical guest twice, in 2008 and 2015. Earlier this week she posted her thoughts on Instagram about the debut:

Bloooooody hellllll. I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?

It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

The NBC sketch comedy announced recently that the current stretch of original episodes has been extended to Nov. 7, making for an unprecedented run of six consecutive live episodes. Previous hosts this season were Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Issa Rae.

Saturday Night Live, with guest host Adele and musical guest H.E.R., airs Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Check out the teaser above, and some Instagram posts below.