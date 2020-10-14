Sarah Shahi Joins Dwayne Johnson In New Line And DC Films’ ‘Black Adam’

Sarah Shahi has joined the cast of New Line and DC Films highly anticipated Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson in the title role. Aldis Hodge is also on board to play Hawkman with Noah Centineo set to play Atom Smasher.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, will helm. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer.

The character is one of DC’s most popular anti-heroes and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. It is the second New Line/DC film following 2019’s critical and commercial smash hit Shazam!. The two characters, Shazam and Black Adam, are arch rivals in the DC Universe.

In the film, Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.

Shahi is currently shooting the Netflix series Sex/Life and received critical acclaim for her performance in the Showtime series City On A Hill. TV credits include The Rookie, Reverie, Person of Interest, The L Word and Fairly Legal.

Shahi is repped by McKeon Myones Entertainment, CAA and Vision PR. Shahi’s involvement was first reported by The Illuminerdi.