Sandra Oh To Star in Stage 6 Films’ Supernatural Horror Pic ‘Umma’ With Sam Raimi Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films has acquired worldwide rights to Raimi Productions and Starlight Media’s supernatural horror film Umma, starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, who also serves as executive producer.

Iris K. Shim, wrote the screenplay and will make her feature film directing debut. Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi also have joined the cast.

Umma, which is the Korean word for “mother,” follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

The pic is the first project produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions through their development deal with Starlight Media. Starlight CEO Peter Luo is serving as executive producer and Starlight Media is co-financing the film with Stage 6 Films.

Matt Black is executive producing alongside Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno and Marcei Brown. André Øvredal is also serving as executive producer. Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave are overseeing for Stage 6 Films.

Oh stars in BBC America’s critically acclaimed smash Killing Eve, for which she won a historic Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and three Emmy nominations for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Oh won Golden Globe and SAG award for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, and she received five Emmy noms.

Shim’s first film, The House of Suh, premiered at the Hot Docs International Documentary Film Festival and went on to win awards at the Hamptons Film Festival, San Diego Asian American Film Festival, Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, as well as a CINE Master Series Award. Raimi Productions most recently produced Crawl, the action-packed creature feature that garnered strong reviews and $92M of worldwide box office.

CAA Media Finance, Eric Harbert (Raskin Gorham Anderson Law) negotiated the deal with Sony on behalf of Raimi Productions and Noel C. Lohr (LHR Law Inc.) negotiated on behalf of Starlight Media.

Starlight Media has been involved in a wide range of critically and commercially successful films including Marshall, Crazy Rich Asians and Midway.

Oh is repped by UTA, Principal LA Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Stewart is repped by Sovereign Agent Theatrical and TSC Entertainment. Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Rush is repped by CAA and MGMT. Lee is repped by About Artists Agency. Shim is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and Gregg Gellman and Cary Dobkin. Raimi is repped by CAA.