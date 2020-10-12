Eyeing Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Re-Team, Paramount Sets Helmers Adam & Aaron Nee For ‘Lost City Of D’

Paramount Pictures has set up and coming directors Adam & Aaron Nee to direct Lost City Of D, a Romancing The Stone-style romantic comedy/action film that the studio hopes will re-team Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Neither has a deal and the latter’s availability is questionable because the studio is looking to move quickly.

Bullock and Reynolds starred together in the 2009 hit The Proposal.

The film is based on an idea by Seth Gordon, and Oren Uziel wrote the first draft, with the most recent draft by Dana Fox. Gordon is attached to produce via his Exhibit A Films. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin via her company 3dot Productions.

Known as the Nee Brothers, the filmmakers wowed Paramount executives during their meeting and got the job. They are attached to direct Masters of the Universe and they teamed on the indie films Band of Robbers and The Last Romantic.

Another strong package for Paramount Pictures; yesterday Deadline broke that the studio won an auction for Cleopatra, an epic-sized film with Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, director Patty Jenkins and producer Charles Roven, with script by Laeta Kalogridis.

The filmmakers are repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment; Bullock is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham and Reynolds by WME and Sloane Offer.