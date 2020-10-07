Execs Rohi Mirza Pandya And Sandhya Jain-Patel Launch SRC Partners Diversity Advisory Firm

Entertainment executives Sandhya Jain-Patel and Rohi Mirza Pandya have teamed to create a new cultural advisory firm SRC Partners (Sandhya Rohi Culture Partners). The pair bring an extensive amount of experience as producers and creators in film, theater, dance, and television to their clients while focusing on diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) issues.

SRC Partners looks to implement their expertise, contacts, and cultural sensitivity to support the storytelling instincts of its clients. The new firm believes that collaboration between creatives and Cultural Producers results in more compelling narratives. They can provide a comprehensive DEI plan for the project and help at any point with casting, script analysis, production design and more.

“We are excited to launch this new venture together, as our different experiences across many disciplines make us well positioned to help creators bring their stories to audiences in the most authentic way,” said Mirza Pandya.

Jain-Patel added, “As your Cultural Producers, we create a plan with you that completes your vision. We can jump in at any point of the process or start right at the beginning from Development, Pre-Production, Production, Post and Marketing, and be there every step of the way.”

The launch of SRC adds to Hollywood’s ongoing need for more inclusion and diversity in front of and behind the camera. SRC looks to help their clients understand how race, ethnicity, gender, history, emotion, and more intersect in every individual and how it reflects audiences. Their goal is to putt in the work to create, refine, and disseminate authetnic cultural portrayals that will elevate social and cultural responsibility and in turn, prove that diversity is good for business. not just good for conscience and social responsibility — it’s good for creativity and it’s good for business.

Mirza Pandya is an award-winning Creative Producer in film, television, and theater, Co-founder of Box Office Guru Media, Inc., a multicultural marketing agency, and serves as Creative Producer, board member, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant (DEI) for Desipina Productions. Her half-Pakistani, half-Filipina background has influenced her perspective on the world and is reflected not only in her produced works, but also in her joy in seeing wide, accurate representation on the stage and screen. She received her MBA in Marketing from the University of Colorado and DEI Certification from Cornell University.

Jain-Patel is an art and culture expert specializing in South and Southeast Asia and the worldwide diaspora. She has contributed her expertise in TV, film, radio, theater and beyond. Previously, Sandhya was the VP and Department Head of Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Art at Christie’s New York. She has starred in an Off-Broadway play, earned a Fulbright Scholarship to study with the last traditional papermaker in Jaipur. She has worked in front of and behind the camera as a singer, dancer, choreographer, and cultural producer for several Hollywood films. She has Masters degrees in science from UMDNJ, and in art history and fine arts conservation from the Institute of Fine Arts, NYU.