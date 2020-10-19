Samuel L. Jackson & Daughter Zoe Jackson Prep Gang Doc Series ‘Life On The Edge’ With Ample Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel L. Jackson and his producer daughter Zoe Jackson are teaming up on a docuseries about marginalized communities and gang culture.

The Pulp Fiction star and his daughter, who is a producer on series including Project Runway and Top Chef, have teamed up with Ample Entertainment, producer of Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox, on Life on the Edge.

The production team will use Deepfake technology and self-shot footage to capture the day-to-day life of individuals in the shadows of some of the most notoriously violent groups in the world, all as they struggle to live life despite their circumstances.

It is the latest self-shot series for Ample, having produced its Courteney Cox series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the latest doc series for Jackson; he recently hosted and exec produced Enslaved for Epix. The six-part series traces the history of 400 years of human trafficking.

“No one has ever looked at these groups from a fresh perspective – from the inside out. These are young people trying to find a place in a chaotic world up against extraordinary odds. I can’t think of stories more worthy of telling,” said Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Jackson.

“We could not be more excited for this partnership and the chance to skip the stereotypes and get real,” added Ample co-founder Ari Mark.