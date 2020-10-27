‘Be My Eyes’: ‘Child’s Play’ Director Lars Klevberg Helming Genre Pic With ‘Crawl’ Team At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: The Crawl production team of Sam Raimi and Craig Flores have another contained genre feature in development over at Paramount entitled Be My Eyes. Directing Be My Eyes is Child’s Play and Polaroid Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg.

Written by Jud Cremata with rewrites underway by Pet Sematary scribe Jeff Buhler, Be My Eyes follows a law student who volunteers to receive anonymous video calls from blind people through an App to help them “see” and do simple tasks. One night, she is pulled into a race against time when she gets a terrifying call from a blind woman in the midst of an abduction.

Crawl, directed and produced by Alexandre Aja and starring Kaya Scodelario, was a profitable feature for Paramount last year, grossing $92M WW off a $13.5M production cost. The pic followed a young competitive female swimmer, trapped in a house during a Category 5 Hurricane, who must fend off alligators while protecting her father.

Flores of Bread of Bread & Circuses Entertainment and Raimi will produce Be My Eyes with Ghosthouse Pictures. Romel Adam of Ghosthouse will oversee the project along with Paramount executive Ashley Brucks. Bob Sobhani will executive produce.

Klevberg’s post apocalyptic 2012 short The Wall played the Palm Springs Film Festival where it was praised by critics. His genre short Polaroid was turned into a feature, that pic telling the story of a high school loner whose dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid camera she finds: those who have their picture taken with it, soon die. The movie was ultimately acquired by Netflix in the fall of 2018, as Deadline first reported. Klevberg directed Orion/Bron’s reboot of Child’s Play starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Hamill which grossed $45M WW.

Klevberg is repped by WME and Jake Wagner of Alibi Management and attorney David Fox. Cremata is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Buhler is repped by WME, Gotham Group and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.