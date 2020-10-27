Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Music Icon Celine Dion To Star In Romantic Drama For Screen Gems

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Heughan (Outlander) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) are set to star in the Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You, with music icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion also joining the cast. Grace Is Gone helmer Jim Strouse is directing the pic from a screenplay he wrote with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent re-write.

The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel. It’s about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. In this English language remake, the music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Dion, a Sony Music artist, is one of the best-selling artists of all time with record sales of over 200 million worldwide, including hit singles The Power of Love, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, Beauty and the Beast, and the perennial theme song to Titanic, My Heart Will Go On, the latter two earning Oscars for Best Original Song of the Year.

Thunder Road’s (A Star is Born, John Wick) Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing the film.

Best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz series Outlander, Heughan recently starred in the action comic book movie, Bloodshot opposite Vin Diesel, and stars in the action/thriller SAS: Red Notice and in the Roald Dahl biopic An Unquiet Life.

Chopra Jonas’ upcoming slate includes The Matrix 4, Russo Brother’s Citadel, Netflix’s adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Strouse’s Grace Is Gone, which stars John Cusack, received the Audience Award for Most Popular Dramatic feature and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at 2007 Sundance Film Fest. Other credits include The Incredible Jessica James, starring Jessica K. Williams, People Places Things with Jemaine Clement and Regina Hall as well as The Hollars which Strouse wrote and John Krasinski directed. Kahn is the screenwriter behind forthcoming social thriller Fresh starring Daisy Edgar Jones for Legendary.

