‘Saint Dog’ Dies: Founding Member Of SoCal Rappers Kottonmouth Kings Was 44

Saint Dog, who was a founding member of the Southern California hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings, has died at age 44, according to his management. No cause of death was given.
Born Steven Michael Thronson, he was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Victorville, California, around midnight early Wednesday morning, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
His unidentified friend called authorities for help when he found Thronson struggling to breathe.
His recording home at Suburban Noize Records also paid tribute to Saint Dog in the wake of his death.
“We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive threw your music,” the record label shared in an Instagram post. “Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving. 🙏👑♠️ #RIPSaintDog.”
He returned to Kottonmouth Kings to appear as a featured artist on their 2015 record, Krown Power. then officially rejoined the lineup in 2018 to release Kingdom Come.
Saint Dog’s third and final solo album, Bozo, was released in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
