‘Saint Dog’ Dies: Founding Member Of SoCal Rappers Kottonmouth Kings Was 44

Saint Dog , who was a founding member of the Southern California hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings , has died at age 44, according to his management. No cause of death was given.

Born Steven Michael Thronson, he was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Victorville, California, around midnight early Wednesday morning, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

His unidentified friend called authorities for help when he found Thronson struggling to breathe.

“Saint Dog aka Saint Vicious passed away yesterday in Southern California,” his management said in a statement. “Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with. While Saint is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Rest easy, King.”

His recording home at Suburban Noize Records also paid tribute to Saint Dog in the wake of his death.

“We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive threw your music,” the record label shared in an Instagram post. “Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving. 🙏👑♠️ #RIPSaintDog.”

Saint Dog founded Kottonmouth Kings with Daddy X, D-Loc, Lou Dog and DJ Bobby B in 1996. After three releases with the Southern California group, Saint Dog left to pursue a solo career. His debut solo album, Ghetto Guide, was released in 2004.