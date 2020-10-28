‘Safehaven’: Stephen Moyer, Belle Shouse, Antonio Cipriano To Star In Supernatural Horror Series

EXCLUSIVE: True Blood alum Stephen Moyer, Belle Shouse (Queen America) and Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) lead the cast of Safehaven, a supernatural horror series from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Landmark Studio Group and Orwo Studios (Twilight).

Created by James Seale (30 Below) and directed by Brad Turner (Homeland), who also serve as showrunners, the ten-episode Safehaven is slated to begin production in January 2021 in Louisiana. Landmark will market the series, which will be distributed by Screen Media Ventures.

Safehaven follows Jenna Frost (Shouse), a fierce, complicated high school comic book artist who must fight to uncover hidden truths after horrifying visions from her drawings come to life threatening everyone around her. Moyer plays John Rayburn, the mysterious new school counselor determined to save her, even if it endangers both of their lives and unearths his own personal demons. Complicating matters is Will (Cipriano), a passionate young man committed to protecting Jenna, who finds herself torn between rejecting his help and her growing feelings for him.

“We have an amazing trio of talent on board now to bring Safehaven to life,” said Landmark’s Ozer. “Stephen Moyer is a globally renowned talent, especially from his starring role in seven seasons of the hit series True Blood, and we have no doubt that with him on board, as well as the rising talents of Belle and Antonio, along with all of the incredible visuals and surprising plot twists that showrunner James Seale and director Brad Turner have planned for the series, that Safehaven will offer huge global appeal,” said Landmark’s Ozer.

“We look forward to starting production in January in Louisiana, a perfect locale to deliver all the otherworldly aspects of the series, with Brad Turner leading an all-star production team and cast to create the next binge-worthy thriller for audiences later next year,” said ORWO Studio’s Seal.

Turner and Seale executive produce with Jessica Petelle (Wayward Pines, Bitten), Kevin V. Duncan (Juncture), Thomas P. Vitale (Pandora, Slasher), ORWO Productions’ Terry Bird and Jake Seal, Landmark’s David Ozer and Tim Rouhana, and Michael Bay’s 451 Media Group.

Moyer, who starred on all seven seasons of HBO’s True Blood, most recently portrayed Reed Strucker on The Gifted and starred in drama series Fortunate Son. He is repped by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin.

Shouse’s TV credits include the role of Samantha Cole on Queen America and Abby Crawford on Secrets and Lies. She also appeared in the feature A Million Ways to Die in the West. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Stride Management.

Cipriano also recurred on City On a Hill and appeared on God Friended Me. He is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.

