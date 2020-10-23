Sacha Baron Cohen Slaps Back At Rudolph Giuliani Denial: “He Did What He Did”

Sacha Baron Cohen responded to Rudolph Giuliani’s denial of any inappropriate behavior allegedly caught in that hand-in-his-pants scene from the new Borat movie: “He did what he did.”

Baron Cohen, who created and plays the title character in the new Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime, appeared with costar Maria Bakalova on ABC’s Good Morning America today, and swatted back at Giuliani’s claim that the scene is “a complete fabrication” and Baron Cohen a “stone-cold liar.”

“If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” said Baron Cohen. “I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

The scene in question shows Giuliani talking to actress Bakalova, who is in character as Borat’s 15-year-old daughter Tutur. The character is an aspiring journalist who interviews the former NYC mayor and is invited by him to his hotel suite to continue the chat. At one point Giuliani leans back on the hotel bed and puts his hand down his pants. Baron Cohen as Borat then bursts into the room and shouts, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

In a tweet this week, Giuliani said, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Bakalova said on GMA that she did not feel endangered during the encounter with Giuliani. “I always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner…That’s why I’m lucky, because I had them.”

Watch the GMA segment above.