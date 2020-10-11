Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Joins Twitter To Troll Donald Trump About Coronavirus

Nearly 14 years after making his debut on the big screen, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat has returned. He’s back to take hits and troll everyone in his path, including President Donald Trump.

Cohen’s comedic alter-ego joined on Friday and has since used the social media platform to criticize the sitting president about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. From making jokes about how more than 200,000 have died from the coronavirus under Trump to the president’s “sarcastic” endorsement of bleach as COVID-19 treatment, Borat Sagdiyev’s going all in for his comedic criticism.

“Trump would have leave hospital sooner, but he nice and did not want to hurt covid’s feelings,” the Twitter account posted.

Since launching the verified account on Friday, Borat has tweeted more than a dozen digs at both Trump and those in his inner circle. While the Twitter account mostly features quips about Trump, he account has also shared a mask-wearing PSA.

In the short video Cohen’s Borat talks about the “new plague” that originated in “Wuhan in Israel.” He encourages fans and viewers to wear recommended face coverings, but isn’t seen wearing one himself – correctly, that is. Upon zooming out, it becomes clear that Borat has fashioned his mask to fit like his trademark neon yellow swimsuit.

The new Twitter account comes more a little more than a week after Amazon shared the trailer for a Borat follow-up and announced its October 23 premiere date. Cohen will reprise the titular role as a bumbling Kazakh journalist, who inserts himself often dangerous situations in America. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan sees Cohen tackle the topic of COVID-19 and even attend a rally with Vice President Mike Pence.

