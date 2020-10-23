Borat’s Daughter Owns OAN In Latest Sacha Baron Cohen Tweet

Sacha Baron Cohen continues his “penetration of the Trump regime” with this new video tweet promoting Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Maybe not as buzzy as Rudy Giuliani’s handsy footage, the new tweet has Cohen’s Borat doing his best to own the right-wing Trump-loving reporters of OAN.

With the message “Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5!,” the tweeted outtake video shows Borat’s “daughter” (Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova) job-shadowing OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion, who ushers the supposedly 15-year-old girl into the White House.

“They take my daughter into White House,” Borat narrates. “No need for security check or cover masks!”

The footage also shows Rion asking President Donald Trump if he thinks “Chinese food” is a racist term.

In a final exchange, Bakalova, in character, seemingly stumps Rion with the question, “Why are all the fake journalists on the Left and not the Right?”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the video tweet about what Cohen calls “the most rigorous news source in America” below.