Borat Puts Jimmy Kimmel Through His Own Chaotic COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Sagdiyev made his return to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage and came prepared with all the tools and test to make him feel safe from COVID-19.

The mustachioed Kazakh journalist, in his signature grey suit, entered the scene disinfecting everything and everyone in his way. There to promote the sequel to his controversial Borat film from 2006, Cohen’s alter-ego refused to start the Kimmel interview without testing the late night host using his peculiar measures, including an intrusive questionnaire.

“As a member of Hollywood elite have you drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood,” Borat asks Kimmel, who luckily replies in the negative.

As if the questions weren’t personal enough, the journalist asked to stick a dangerous-looking thermometer into Kimmel’s rear, just before he grabbed the host by his groin and requested a sample of his “liquid release.”

Related Story Jimmy Kimmel Tackles Trump's Attacks On Dr. Anthony Fauci: "He Is Definitely Jealous"

Borat took out samples he had collected from other late night hosts Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon to make it seem only normal. Though reluctant, Kimmel joked he would provide the necessary samples during a commercial break.

The Monday night segment also featured Borat’s teenage daughter, who takes after her father in her ridiculously odd requests.

“She like your trousers, pants. Can she have them,” Borat asks Kimmel for his daughter.

Reluctant to follow through once again, Kimmel obeys the characters’ commands, which renders both host and guest pants-less for the Monday night crowd. Crouching behind a couch out of safety and embarrassment, ab blushing Kimmel realizes there’s no time for an interview but instead endorses the upcoming film.

“I have seen your film and it is wonderful and no one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and i hope many, many Americans watch it.”

The sequel, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, will premiere on Amazon on Oct. 23.