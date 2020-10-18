Russo Brothers & ‘Avengers’ Stars To Assemble For Joe Biden Fundraiser

Joe and Anthony Russo will reunite with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo not for a new Avengers film, but for a fundraiser in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

On Tuesday the Avengers team will reunite for the Biden campaign’s “Voters Assemble” event. The virtual fundraiser, which will also feature Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd and Zoe Saldana, boasts a trivia game and a Q&A with the Avengers cast.

“Voters Assemble” is another addition to the number of Biden campaign events heavily featuring Hollywood talent. The Biden campaign also held the South Asian Block Party, which touted Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Lilly Singh among headliners.

Fellow Avengers cast member Samuel L. Jackson even teamed with the Biden campaign for a video focused on mobilizing Black voters for the 2020 election.

Interested viewers must chip in at least $1 in order to attend to the exclusive, one-time event. Head here to learn more about the event and how to gain access to the fundraiser.

“Voters Assemble” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET.