‘Run The World’: Tosin Morohunfola Joins Starz’s Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tosin Morohunfola (Black Lightning, The Chi) is set as a lead opposite Amber Stevens West in Starz’s comedy series Run The World, from Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport; Dear White People co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser; and Lionsgate TV.

Created, written and executive produced by Davenport, Run the World is the story of a group of black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving — but thriving together.

Morohunfola will play Ola, Whitney’s (West) amiable and joyful Nigerian-American fiancé who also happens to be a sexy ER doctor. Whitney and Ola have been in love since their freshman year of college. Over ten years later, with their wedding fast approaching, Ola’s deep understanding of Whitney’s neurotic tendencies is being tested. Ola has always been Whitney’s rock, but lately, he feels like she’s leaning elsewhere.

In addition to West, Morohunfola joins previously announced Andrea Bordeaux as “Ella,” Bresha Webb as “Renee,” Corbin Reid as “Sondi” and Stephen Bishop as “Matthew.”

Bowser executive produces via her Lionsgate TV-based SisterLee Productions. Millicent Shelton directed the pilot.

Morohunfola has recurred on Black Lightning, Love Is… and The Chi. He is the lead in the thriller Friend Request and will next be seen in the anthology series Black Box and The 24th, the story of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, and the Houston Riot of 1917. Morohunfola is also a filmmaker, most known for directing social justice police thriller On Sight and Endowed, a short film about fatherhood, family and fear. He’s repped by Stewart Talent and Anonymous Content.