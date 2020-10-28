Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Italy Re-Closing Cinemas Amid Coronavirus Surge; Spain Approves New State Of Alarm, Sets Curfews

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Paramount’s Animated ‘Rumble’ Release Date Moves Deeper Into 2021

Rumble
Paramount via YouTube

Paramount has shifted the release date of its animated feature Rumble to May 14, 2021, pushing it further back from its previous January 19, 2021 date.

Paramount Animation and WWE Studios are teaming on the pic, which is directed by Hamish Grieve and originally was slated for a summer 2020 bow before the exhibition business shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now it returns to its (in normal times) original early-summer-box-office slot, only a year later.

The story, written by Grieve and Matt Lieberman based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrel, is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. It follows Winnie (Hala‘s Geraldine Viswanathan), who seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster (Will Arnett) into a wrestling champion.

Terry Crews and WWE regulars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns lead a voice cast that also includes Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer. Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker are producers.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad