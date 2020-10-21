‘Borat’ Scene Hits Just As Rudy Giuliani Returned To Donald Trump Campaign Spotlight

Minutes after the embargo lifted on the Borat sequel reviews, revealing the details of an embarrassing scene featuring President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, a White House spokesman was asked to weigh in.

“I have not seen it, so we’ll have to get back to you on that,” said spokesman Brett Morgenstern, while calling Giuliani a “patriot” and “zealous representative” of the president. Giuliani in the past week has been trying to advance claims about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The scene features Giuliani in an interview with Borat’s young daughter, Tutar, who is posing as a reporter. After they chat for a bit, she invites him for a drink in her hotel bedroom. As he sits down on the bed, he says, “You can give me your phone number and your address,” while patting her on the back. She then tries removing his microphone, before he leans back flat on the bed and appears to be putting his hand down his pants.

It’s then that Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, bursts into the room, dressed in lingerie, shouts at the former New York mayor, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

“Why are you dressed like this?” Giuliani says.

Neither Giuliani nor a spokeswoman responded to requests for comment.

At the time that the scene was shot in July, Giuliani told the New York Post that he called the police over the prank. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.” His spokesperson wrote on Twitter that he “foiled Sacha Cohen’s attempted scam interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.” No mention at the time was made of the scene in the hotel bedroom.

The embargo on the Borat sequel reviews lifted at noon ET on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV to say that he met with Delaware State Police about Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive and its contents, but authorities are said to be investigating the veracity of the claims. The timing of Giuliani’s claims, just two weeks before the election, has triggered suspicion among mainstream media outlets, many of which have played down the Hunter Biden stories since they surfaced last week in the Post. They have questions of the origin of the laptop, which Giuliani claims was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop.

Andrew Bates, rapid response director for the Biden campaign, reacted to the Borat scene on Twitter. He wrote, “Voltaire: ‘Oh Lord, make my enemies ridiculous.'”

The Borat sequel will debut on Amazon Prime on Friday. The official title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.