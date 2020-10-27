Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen To Star In ‘Platonic’ Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco & Sony TV

Neighbors stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and director Nick Stoller are reuniting for Platonic, a half-hour comedy series greenlighted by Apple TV+. Byrne and Rogen star in the series written by Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, directed by Stoller and produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Platonic, which has received a 10-episode order, explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Byrne and Rogen, who play spouses in the Neighbors movie franchise, executive produce Platonic. It has an anthology element, with each season focusing on a different couple.

Platonic falls under the overall deal Stoller and his Stoller Global Solutions have at Sony Pictures TV. The company’s Stoller and Conor Welch also executive produce. Sony TV is the studio.

The 2014 Neighbors, also starring Zac Efron and Chloë Grace Moretz, was a box office hit, which led to the 2016 sequel, also directed by Stoller.

Husband-and-wife duo Stoller and Delbanco previously created and executive produced together the Netflix comedy series Friends from College.

In addition to Platonic, Byrne stars in the upcoming Apple original comedy series Physical. The streamer’s original comedy series slate also includes The Afterparty, a new comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord and Sony TV; Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy executive produced by Lorne Michaels; Mr. Corman, directed, written and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; as well as returning series including Dickinson, Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.