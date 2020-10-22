Rosario Dawson Joins ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

Rosario Dawson is set as a series regular in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Dawson will play Bridget Meyer, a tough DEA agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin.

She joins previously announced Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Dawson can currently be seen as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian on Disney+. She most recently fronted the drama series Briarpatch, which aired for one season on USA Network. She also stars in the HBO Max/DC Comics pilot DMZ, which is being directed and EP’ed by Ava DuVernay and showrunner/writer Roberto Patino. She’s repped by CAA and a Untitled Entertainment.