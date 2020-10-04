Ron Perranoski And “Sweet Lou” Johnson, Two Los Angeles Dodger Greats From The 1960s, Die

Perranoski played in the major leagues from 1961-73 for the Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and California Angels. He had a career record of 79-74 with 178 saves and a 2.79 ERA.

Ron Perranoski , the lefthanded weapon of the Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, died Friday night in Vero Beach, Florida. He was 84 and had a long but unspecified illness, his sister said.

Two Los Angeles Dodgers greats who helped lead the team to World Series wins in the 1960s have died.

Earlier, former Dodger outfielder “Sweet Lou” Johnson, who helped the team win the 1965 World Series against the Minnesota Twins with a key home run, died on Thursday. He was 86 years old.

Johnson most recently worked as a front office employee with the team’s community relations department, according to the team announcement on his death. No cause was given.

Johnson played 17 seasons in pro baseball with the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves and the Cleveland Indians. He played in 677 games and hit .258 with 48 homers and 232 RBI in his career. Johnson helped the Dodgers reach the postseason twice, in 1965 and 1966.

In 1965, Johnson was called up and hit .259 with 24 doubles, 12 homers, 58 RBI and 15 stolen bases, and recorded the lone Dodgers’ hit and scored the only run in Sandy Koufax’s perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965 against the Chicago Cubs, according to the Dodgers.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his children Lauren, Carlton, and Quinton.