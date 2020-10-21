‘Grantchester’ Star Robson Green Explores Hadrian’s Wall For ViacomCBS’s Channel 5

EXCLUSIVE: Grantchester actor Robson Green is to front a series for ViacomCBS’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 in which he explores the length of Roman Empire ruin, Hadrian’s Wall.

The Scottish arm of Big Fat Gypsy Weddings producer Firecracker Films is producing the three-part series, which has the title Walking Hadrian’s Wall With Robson Green.

Green will walk the wall, which stretches 80 miles from coast to coast in the north of England and served as the northerly frontier of the Roman Empire. As he travels, he will take in stunning landscapes and soak up the area’s rich history.

Walking Hadrian’s Wall is series directed by Sam Palmer, series produced by Jane Handa, and executive produced by Elspeth O’Hare. Dan Louw is the Channel 5 commissioner.

The series represents a return to Channel 5 for Green, who previously fronted the Extreme Fishing franchise for the broadcaster. The actor is currently filming Season 6 of Grantchester for ITV and PBS Masterpiece.