‘Roadkill’: BBC, PBS Release New Images Of Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory In David Hare Drama

The BBC and PBS Masterpiece have released new images of Hugh Laurie and Helen McCrory in Roadkill, a four-part political thriller written by Collateral’s David Hare and made by National Treasure producer The Forge.

Laurie stars as self-made, forceful and charismatic politician Peter Laurence, whose life is being picked apart by his enemies. Laurence, however, is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse as he walks a high wire between glory and catastrophe.

“The story is in some regards about the price he is prepared to pay to get to the top position and the price that he forces everyone else to pay, principally his family but also those who pledge their loyalty to him,” Laurie said in a press pack accompanying the new stills.

Peaky Blinders actress McCrory plays the British prime minister in the series, which also stars Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and Dublin Murders’ Sarah Greene. Filming took place in London last year.

Roadkill is directed by Michael Keillor (Line of Duty) and the executive producers are Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Michael Keillor and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. Andy Litvin (The Trial) produces and All3Media International is the distributor.

Check out Laurie and McCrory below:

Here’s the trailer: