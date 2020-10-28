Rivulet Media Launches With First Production ‘Please Baby Please’, Starring Demi Moore, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman & Andrea Riseborough

LA-based Rivulet Media is launching with first movie Please Baby Please, which will star Demi Moore (Indecent Proposal), Harry Melling (Harry Potter ), Karl Glusman (Greyhound) and the previously announced Andrea Riseborough (Birdman). Filming is under way in Butte, Montana.

The film follows newlyweds Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950s Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple’s sexual identity.

As announced last year, the film is being directed by author and theater veteran Amanda Kramer (Ladyworld), and based on a script by Kramer and Noel David Taylor. Maya Hawke and Charlie Plummer were previously attached.

Veteran producer Rob Paris (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House) has been tapped as President of Rivulet Media’s film division and will produce Please Baby Please alongside Gül Karakiz (The Last Laugh) and Mike Witherill (John Wick).

Rivulet Media recently launched as a publicly traded company with Witherill and Arizona real estate investor Aaron Klusman serving as COO and CEO respectively. The firm is backed by a consortium of investors led by early Peloton backer Larry Silver who will executive produce Please Baby Please along with David Silver under their Silver Bullet Entertainment banner.

In a recent memo to shareholders, Rivulet Chairman Aaron Klusman outlined how the company will focus on content acquisition and investment in film, TV, and music production.

Rivulet’s Klusman and Witherill said: “Content is without question one of the most exciting growth sectors in the world today. Larry Silver brilliantly identified the convergence of technology and bespoke content in Peloton and we are thrilled that he sees a similar opportunity in Rivulet.”

Paris added: “Please Baby Please is a wildly inventive and groundbreaking piece that has become a labor of intense love for some of the most amazing actors working today. And with diversification across all genres being key to our acquisition and production strategy, we couldn’t imagine a better coming out party.”

Moore is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Harry Melling is repped by Curtis Brown Group and Paradigm. Karl Glusman is represented by WME and Ilene Feldman Management.