Ricky Martin Suits Up For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Ricky Martin
Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Ricky Martin has been cast in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, with the Grammy winner and actor joining the ensemble of Netflix’s first original live-action musical film that already includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker and newcomer Madalen Mills.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the film is set in the town of Cobbleton and follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds.

Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey
Gareth Gatrell/Netflix

Martin is donning the motion capture suit to play Don Juan Diego, a devious 12-inch matador, in the film, which will launch globally on the streamer November 13.

The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé. Legend and Mike Jackson’s Get Lifted Film Co are producing with 260 Degrees Entertainment’s Talbert, Golden Girl Inc’s Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Burr! Productions’ Kristin Burr and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ David McIlvain. Get Lifted’s Ty Stiklorious executive produces with Vicki Dee Rock.

Martin was nominated for an Emmy for playing Antonio D’Amico in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. His latest single, “Pausa” was released this summer after being recorded at home during quarantine.

He is repped by CAA.

