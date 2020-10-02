Rick Moranis Punched In Random New York City Attack By Passer-By

Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the face by a random passer-by on New York City’s Upper West Side and police said the assailant remained at large Friday.

The 67-year-old comedy star was walking near his apartment (see video clip below) when he was struck on Central Park West around West 70th Street.

The New York Police Department said the assailant used a closed fist to punch Moranis. The video shows the attacker take a sudden step toward Moranis and deliver the punch, resuming his gait as his victim remains on the ground. The attacker is wearing black, including an “I Love NY” sweatshirt.

Multiple reports said Moranis sought treatment at a local hospital for pain in his head, back and right hip before reporting the attack at a police station.

Moranis, whose credits include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Spaceballs, retreated from Hollywood more than 20 years ago after the death of his wife, Ann, to focus on raising their two children. His appearance in a recent commercial for Mint Mobile, alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, gained attention because of the actor’s long absence from the spotlight.

In the spot, Reynolds introduces Moranis by calling him someone “we’ve all gone too long without.” Moranis then self-deprecatingly jokes that he “really need(s) to get a phone.”

Here is the NYPD’s tweet: