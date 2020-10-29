Revry Launches First Live Queer Womxn TV Channel OML

The first global LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network Revry is set to launch OML on October 29. OML on Revry is the first 24/7 live TV channel catering to queer womxn which includes those who identify as lesbian, bi, trans female, gender non-binary and queer.

The OML on Revry channel highlights queer female or femxle stories in a truly “always on” environment and free of charge. This unprecedented move expands on the company’s early 2020 unveiling of its new queer-focused live, multi-channel platform–a niche twist on the growing emergence of free virtual cable TV networks such as Pluto TV, Peacock, and XUMO.

“I’m incredibly proud of the brand we’ve built and the relationships we’ve cultivated with the LGBTQ+ community for the last decade,” said OML founder, Shirin Etessam. “What started as a portal to curate and share quality lesbian video content has become a powerful platform to launch, stream, distribute and promote some of the very best LBTQ+ content online. We are thrilled about our partnership with Revry as its multifaceted global platform will allow us to reach a greater audience and to make Femxle-driven LBTQ+ content accessible to an even broader audience. Truly a win-win-win for all of us: Revry, OML, and our community.”

“Creating a ‘radically inclusive’ global network has always been in our DNA given the makeup of our women-led, majority queer and POC founding team,” said LaShawn McGhee, Revry’s veteran and lesbian-identifying Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. “This new queer womxn-focused partnership with OML–a tentpole brand for the lesbian and queer female communities–is an exciting expansion of our mission to meaningfully create a place of belonging for everyone in our community. I’m overjoyed to offer a free, living and breathing space for queer female stories to be seen across the world. And launching the first queer female live TV channel is just the beginning–we’re excited to explore a long-lasting future with OML.”

Established in 2009, OML (formerly “One More Lesbian”), began to become a hub for lesbian members of the LGBTQ+ community seeking visual representation in the media and to allow access to the extremely hard to find content on one platform. By 2020, OML has amassed millions of visitors to its platform and proud to serve over a half million YouTube subscribers, curating not only lesbian content, but quality content for a broader queer audience, inclusive of all female and gender-expansive viewers.

OML will launch the brand new original “socially distant” comedy, Dating ‘In’ Place on November 1. The series follows two young women dating and falling in love during a global pandemic. Other popular launch titles for the OML on Revry channel will include Crazy Bitches staring Candis Cayne, Guinevere Turner and Cathy Debuono; the paranormal sci-fi drama, Passage, starring Nicole Pacent and Shannan Leigh Reeve; all three seasons of Gal Pals, the series dubbed as The L Word for the Broad City generation and Girls Like Magic, directed by Eastsiders’ Kit Williamson.