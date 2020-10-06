‘Resident Evil’ Reboot: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Neal McDonough & More To Star In Origin Story Adaptation

Constantin Film has set in motion a new adaptation to add to the ever-expanding Resident Evil movie franchise. Constantin and writer-director Johannes Roberts said Tuesday that have conceived an official origin story adaptation with faithful ties to Capcom’s classic survival horror games. This story is set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.

Starring in the roles of the iconic game characters will be Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield alongside Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences, said Roberts, the filmmaker behind shark thriller 47 Meters Down and its sequel.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer will produce again on behalf of Constantin with James Harris from Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein.

Said Kulzer, “After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will once distribute the film domestically, with Constantin handling German-speaking territories, Elevation distributing in Canada, Metropolitan in France, and Sony Pictures Releasing International handling much of the remaining territories.

Constantin Film’s CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida of Davis Film will serve as executive producers. Alex Westmore and Colin Scully of Constantin Film are overseeing the project.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed the previous six films, which were led by Milla Jovovich and made a combined $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s among the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game. Deadline recently broke the news of a Resident Evil series adaptation, which is set up at Netflix.

