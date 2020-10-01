Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles In Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ Comedy Series For Peacock

Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to star opposite Sara Bareilles in Girls5eva, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino’s original series for NBCU’s Peacock.

Created and written by Scardino, in Girls5eva, when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Goldsberry will play Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty.

“This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new,” said Goldsberry. “I’m grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can’t think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women.”

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Goldsberry is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, a performance that earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. Most recently, Goldsberry starred in the feature film Waves, opposite Sterling K. Brown, and in Netflix’s Altered Carbon. She could also be seen on NBC’s hit musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Goldsberry is repped by UTA, Untitled, and attorney Adam Cooper.