Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’ Sets Christmas Day Theatrical Release

Regina King’s feature directorial debut from Amazon Studios, One Night in Miami… will open in select theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The movie, based on Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play, will get a global launch on Prime Video on Jan. 15, 2021.

The pic recently made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.

King said, “To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe.”

The pic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.