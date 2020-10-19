Regina Hall Inks First-Look Deal With Showtime

Black Monday star Regina Hall is expanding her relationship with Showtime, signing a first-look deal with the premium cabler behind the series. Under the pact, Hall will develop and produce television projects via her production company, Rh Negative. The network is already in development on a one-hour comedy special featuring Hall as star and executive producer.

Hall currently stars in and serves as producer on the Showtime comedy series Black Monday, which was recently renewed for a third season. She will executive produce and star in the occult drama, Master, and is currently in production on the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. She can next be seen in Tate Taylor-directed Breaking News in Yuba County, set for release January 29.

“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on Black Monday, she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”

On the film side, Hall has starred in the Scary Movie, The Best Man and Think Like A Man franchises. Other credits include global box office hit Girls Trip, About Last Night, People Places Things and The Hate You Give. Her work in Support the Girls earned her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African-American Film Critics Association. She also received Film Independent Spirit, National Society of Film Critics and Gotham Award nominations for her work in the movie.

“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”

Hall is repped by ICM and The Initiative Group.