Reese Witherspoon Teases ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Reunion

Nineteen years after the premiere of the hit comedy film Legally Blonde, the cast will gather again for a virtual reunion. The film’s star Reese Witherspoon teased the reunion, which will benefit World Central Kitchen, Monday on Instagram. The reunion will premiere Tuesday, October 20 on Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel at 6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT. You can watch Witherspoon’s teaser and link to the actual reunion below.

Hosted by SNL’s Chloe Fineman, will feature Witherspoon, who starred as Elle Woods, along with cast members Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire) and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond).

Released in 2001, Legally Blonde, based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, grossed $141 million worldwide on an $18 million budget. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and earned Witherspoon a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance. It remains as one of the most timeless comedy/romance films of the 21st century and has retained a massive cult following.