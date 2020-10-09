Susan Sarandon To Headline ‘Red Bird Lane’ As HBO Max Psychological Thriller Pilot Sets Cast

HBO Max has assembled the cast for its YA drama pilot Red Bird Lane, from John Wells Prods. It will be led by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, with Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiona Dourif, Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr also starring.

Red Bird Lane, written by Sara Gran and directed by David Slade, is a psychological thriller that follows eight strangers who arrive at an isolate house, all for different reasons. Upon their mysterious and coincidental arrival, the strangers realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sarandon plays Catherine, a welcoming and beautiful hostess with a devious secret.

Clemons (Antebellum, Dope) will play Jane, a mix of high intelligence and no common sense. She came to the house for drugs.

Goreshter (Shameless, Condor) is Isabelle who is sophisticated and hard-edged, although not unkind. She came to the house for pleasure.

Huston (Succession, Yellowstone) will play Hugh, old money and exhausted. He came to the house for resolution.

Santos (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) will play Kesha who is is soft-spoken, elegant, and hard as nails. She came to the house to save a life.

Dourif (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) will play Mikki. Smart and cruel, Mikki is Catherine’s right-hand person. She came to the house for fun.

Harris (Shameless) will play Sam who is well-meaning, but in way over her head. She came to the house for hope.

Barr (Casual) is Rose. Young and naive, Rose came to the house out of desperation.

Gran and Slade executive produce with Wells and Erin Jontow for John Wells Productions. Dan Halsted serves as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Sarandon recently starred in Roger Michell’s Blackbird appeared on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. She is repped by UTA.

Clemons is with UTA, Range and Jackoway Tyerman; Goreshter is repped by Stride Management, Hyperion; Huston is with Untitled Entertainment, UTA, and Myman Greenspan; Santos is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits; Dourif is with Innovative Artists; Harris is with Entertainment Lab and attorney Kendall Minter; Barr is repped by Authentic Talent & Management, ICM Partners and Brecheen Feldman.