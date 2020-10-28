Click to Skip Ad
Rebecca Taylor Joins Jonesworks; Brings Clients & Will Run Point On Dwayne Johnson

PMK

Rebecca Taylor has joined Jonesworks as VP, Talent in the PR firm’s Los Angeles office. Taylor most recently was VP in Entertainment Strategies at Rogers & Cowan PMK, working with Robert Downey Jr., Patty Jenkins, Christopher McQuarrie, and Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy among others.

Taylor will run point on long-time Jonesworks client Dwayne Johnson, and bring her own list that includes Kate Upton, producers Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, screenwriter Allison Schroeder, producer/director Anthony Hemingway, scribe Lucy Alibar, writer/producer Kristin Hahn, Alyson Hannigan, Janina Gavankar, and Maddie Phillips among others.

Taylor’s assistant Yasaman Abbassi is moving with her.

“Rebecca’s critical thinking and strategic, individualized, and impassioned approach to her clients is admirable. Her insightful work, from awards campaigns to project launches extends far beyond traditional publicity services, making her the perfect fit for Jonesworks both culturally and philosophically,” said Jonesworks president Stephanie Jones.

 

