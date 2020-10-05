Reba McEntire And Darius Rucker To Host 54th Annual CMA Awards

Country music icons Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to host the 54th Annual CMA Awards which will air live 8 from Nashville’s Music City Center on November 11, 8-11PM EST on ABC. McEntire and Rucker announced the news live this morning on Good Morning America.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” said McEntire. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” added Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba—are you kidding me?! —is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year’s CMA Awards hosts,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks.”

This is old hat for McEntire as it marks her fifth time hosting the annual ceremony while it will be Rucker’s first time. McEntire is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won six CMA Awards. Rucker has one CMA Award under his belt from 2008 when he nabbed the trophy for New Artist of the Year.

Nominations for the 54th Annual CMA Awards were revealed last month and can be found at CMAawards.com. Winners will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now and closes on October 27. The 54th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.